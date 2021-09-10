First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 783 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.49. 11,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.