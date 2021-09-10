First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 931 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.35 on Friday, reaching $206.36. The stock had a trading volume of 113,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,245. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.