First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,559 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.59. 436,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,708,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

