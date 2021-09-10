First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.