First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.44.

TSE FM traded up C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$24.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,813. The firm has a market cap of C$17.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

