First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Down 1%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.26. 300,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 607,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 62.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 562.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 201.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth $25,382,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

