Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $1.35 Million Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.55 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average of $132.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

