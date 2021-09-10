Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $15.34 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.9% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $126.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.15.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

