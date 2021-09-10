Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI decreased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 6.0% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI owned 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $49,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.41 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.89. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average is $93.93.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,983,442 shares of company stock worth $180,515,254 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

