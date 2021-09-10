Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 0.8% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.