Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 168.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,586,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,094,000 after purchasing an additional 994,969 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 27.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. lifted its position in DocuSign by 20.1% in the first quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $294.12 and its 200 day moving average is $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of -327.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.