Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 1,345 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.3% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $27,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Visa by 36.2% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Visa by 5.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 25.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $227.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.32 and a 200-day moving average of $229.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.