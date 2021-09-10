Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 500 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises 1.1% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

NYSE:BA opened at $215.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.