Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.79

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2716302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price (up from $0.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fission Uranium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.37 and a quick ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

