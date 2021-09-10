Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $70.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.30 million and the highest is $71.50 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $52.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year sales of $285.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

NYSE FVRR opened at $183.86 on Friday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $115.73 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

