Flamingo Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.18 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Flamingo has a market cap of $88.02 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00124945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00180484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.39 or 0.07372821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,979.28 or 1.00342849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00852690 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

