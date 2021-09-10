FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Hits $12.38 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, FLETA has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $12.38 million and approximately $587,803.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

