FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.24

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.24, with a volume of 453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

