Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Trading Down 4.2%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 8,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 99,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.