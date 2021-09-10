Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Trading Down 4.2%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s share price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. 8,965 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 99,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Greenridge Global cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
