FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

