Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.01

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $129.01 and last traded at $129.01, with a volume of 10764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.58.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.09 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $4,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,873 shares of company stock worth $21,236,722. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.