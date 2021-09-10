Flow (FLOW) Price Reaches $20.38 on Exchanges

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $20.38 or 0.00044672 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $115.37 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00180722 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,526.22 or 0.99790341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.68 or 0.07169096 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00898309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 57,064,824 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

