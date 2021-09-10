Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.83

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.83 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

