Flux (FLUX) Price Reaches $0.36

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $66.92 million and $1.69 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00283463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00146603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.82 or 0.00176622 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002369 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Flux Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,470,760 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.