Fobi Ai (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.60. 152,037 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 73,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a market cap of $208.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

Fobi Ai Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOBIF)

Fobi AI, Inc engages in the delivers transformative artificial intelligence automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement.

