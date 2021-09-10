Folgory Coin Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. Folgory Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $9,943.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folgory Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 89.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00060507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00160665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043709 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

FLG is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

