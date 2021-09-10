Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.72. Fomo Etf shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 2,739 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Fomo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.