Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.000-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.59.

FL opened at $53.68 on Friday. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

