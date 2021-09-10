Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $100.00

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $99.92, with a volume of 6566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

