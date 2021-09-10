FortKnoxster Price Tops $0.0520 (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. FortKnoxster has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $299,458.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00058040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.44 or 0.00160587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00014245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00042384 BTC.

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official message board for FortKnoxster is medium.com/fortknoxster . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

FortKnoxster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FortKnoxster should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.