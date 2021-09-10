Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FBIO stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.46. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 206.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 47,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

