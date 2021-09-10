Fountain Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 24.7% higher against the US dollar. Fountain has a total market cap of $927,403.49 and $6,424.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00058735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00161901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00042998 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

