Fractal (FCL) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and approximately $328,582.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

