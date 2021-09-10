Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.95. Franklin Exponential Data ETF shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Exponential Data ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

