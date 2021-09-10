Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $39.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,021,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,173,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,549,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 171,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

