Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
NYSE FMS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
