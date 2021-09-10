Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE FMS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $33.84 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

