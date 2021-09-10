Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $38.17

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.17, but opened at $36.91. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $36.84, with a volume of 413 shares trading hands.

FMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

