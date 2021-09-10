Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.18.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,608. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.36. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

