Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,951,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,655,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Leslie’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,337,307 shares of company stock worth $411,193,201.

Shares of LESL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.