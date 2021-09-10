Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 85,128 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $122.08 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total transaction of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,310 shares of company stock worth $10,487,148 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

