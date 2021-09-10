Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Fabrinet worth $38,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,384.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $1,936,475.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,268 shares of company stock worth $6,093,231. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.68. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $106.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

