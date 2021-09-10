Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,702 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.14% of LCI Industries worth $38,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LCI Industries by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCII opened at $131.93 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

