Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54,664 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of Leidos worth $42,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $99.06 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

