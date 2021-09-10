Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,790 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Seagen worth $42,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth about $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 209.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,688,000 after purchasing an additional 559,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at about $39,964,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,643 shares of company stock valued at $22,889,772 in the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $149.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.54. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

