Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,871 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Dollar General worth $43,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Shares of DG opened at $220.14 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

