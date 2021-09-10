Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Portland General Electric worth $35,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 363,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 171,722.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 37,779 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 112.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.43.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

