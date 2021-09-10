Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $37.37 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SYNNEX worth $37,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $267,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $2,572,712 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNX opened at $122.28 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.13.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

