Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $41.06 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 72,677 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Belden worth $41,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Belden by 7.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 16.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

