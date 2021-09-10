Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $46.69 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 71,708 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of Incyte worth $46,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Incyte by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Incyte by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,483,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $72.69 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.51.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

