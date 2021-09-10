Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $49.08 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Workday worth $49,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,956,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $270.00 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,499.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.36.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $75,008,412.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

